The Margin For Error Vs Manchester City Had To Be Zero – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that gifting Manchester City goals and not taking their own chances cost his team yesterday night. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the margin for error always had to be zero to defeat a top team like Manchester City, and it was sad to see his boys crumble under pressure.

Arteta added that Arsenal must just focus on converting their performances into points in games to come.

His words, “It’s exceptionally difficult to play at the level they require you to play to have a chance to win. I thought in many moments we did and we had them, but if you give three goals the way we did and don’t put away the big chances we had, then the margin for error is almost zero. It’s a shame because we really had them.”

“I don’t know if it’s experience or bad luck. I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that pass back in seven years and he did it today. It’s part of it and they have the quality to punish you.”

“We have to pick [up] the points, because the performances are there for sure. Games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today and weren’t ruthless enough to convert our chances. That’s what we have to improve.”

“Psychologically there is a marathon still out there. I said it three months ago and I said it today, it’s about tomorrow. The most important thing is how we are tomorrow and focus on that because the rest, we don’t know what is going to happen.”