I Have To Manage Haaland’s Minutes – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to explain why he took off Erling Haaland vs Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had to do it to let his striker rest, and even if his team lost control of the game as a result, it was still a deserved victory in the end.

Pep added that Haaland also played 90 minutes against Bayern Munich, so he needs to manage his game time.

His words, “We (made) subs to let players rest, but we lost some control, though in general it was a deserved victory,”

“We start the game to win the game. The game is never done until it’s done. But after 3-0, and especially with the control and Erling Haaland playing all 90 minutes against Bayern Munich, we have to think about injuries.”