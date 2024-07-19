I Have To Surround Myself With Coaches I Trust – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain why loyalty was a key factor in the club appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy among staff members. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he looked closely at changing the staff at the end of last season, and taking the step to change things was important because to get better, MUFC needed the shake up.

Erik added that he only allowed Mitchell van der Gaag to leave because he wanted to be head coach again.

His words, “If you want to get better, you have to innovate.

Yes, we have looked closely at that (changing the staff). But when it comes to Mitchell van der Gaag, for example, with whom I have worked fantastically, things were a little different. He wanted to become a head coach again. Then that is the time to break up. I look at quality. This is the Premier League. Not only do you look at the absolute top when composing your group of players, this also applies to the coaches, specialists and staff members.

In almost the entire English top management you see that managers surround themselves with international top people, often people with whom they have a relationship of trust or who they already know. It was no different at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and now under Arne Slot. But you see it everywhere. At Manchester City, at Arsenal, at Spurs, at Aston Villa. Spaniards, Germans, Dutch, Australians, you name it.

I started looking for people who I know are good. Loyalty is also a thing. Ruud van Nistelrooy: a fantastic, experienced coach with United DNA. We have a talented British coach in Darren Fletcher. Rene was someone with the same profile as Mitchell had: a very good and experienced, analytically strong field coach. And Jelle ten Rouwelaar has trained three Dutch internationals, including Bart Verbruggen. With his innovative training material, he is one of the great talents when it comes to modern goalkeeper training.”

