Zaniolo Will Stay Even After Saying He Doesn’t Want To – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to say that midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo will remain at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, unfortunately, Zaniolo is hell-bent on remaining a Roma player despite the club and Bournemouth agreeing a fee for the player days ago.

Mourinho added that it is an unexpected reality because Zaniolo recently told the entire team that he doesn’t want to play or train for Roma anymore.

His words, “Unfortunately, Zaniolo seems to be staying,”

“I say that because he told all of us that he doesn’t want to play or train for Roma. After the game with Spezia I said I thought he would stay and now I say unfortunately it looks like that’s the case. I can’t tell you the details, but he is not available tomorrow. All that matters now is that we are focused on tomorrow’s game with the players who want to do well for this club.”