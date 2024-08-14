I Hope For The Opportunity To Ask For Simone Biles’ Forgiveness Someday – Mother

The estranged mother of gymnastics star Simone Biles, Shanon Biles has come out to say that she hopes to be able to have a relationship with her daughter someday. She recently had her say during an interview with the Daily Mail, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she hopes for the opportunity to ask the seven-time Olympic gold medalist for forgiveness over her past one day because she would like to make amends.

Shannon added that she is not the person she used to be, and she is a loving person now.

Her words, “I would like to make amends with Simone personally — I’m just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward.

I’m waiting for the opportunity but I’m waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let’s sit down. I just have to be patient.

What I hear about Simone I hear through my dad. I speak to my dad all the time. We’re good now. It was just his birthday, and I called to wish him happy birthday.

If I need to know anything I call my dad. I ask him about Simone, and he keeps me posted.

I’m not the person I used to be. I’m OK, today. I’m a loving person.”

