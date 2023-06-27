I Hope I Can Help Al-Hilal Write Its Own History In Football – Koulibaly

Ex Chelsea defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to explain the thinking behind his decision to leave the club after just one season to link up with Al-Hilal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy with the switch to Saudi Arabia because he is a Muslim who will now be playing football in an Islamic country.

Koulibaly added that he hopes he can help Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal write their own history in football very soon.

His words, “I am happy with my decisions for many reasons. I am Muslim and I land in the right country. I am happy to play in a league that is evolving and I hope I can help Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal write history in sports and this contract is really important. I can help my family live well, my parents and cousins, and sustain the social activities of my NGO in Senegal: Capitane du Coeur. We started with constructing a paediatric clinic in the village where my parents were born and married. It’s called Ngano.”

“I had no guarantees to get regular playing time [at Chelsea], I was always professional but I don’t like to sit on the bench doing nothing. I prefer a place where I am wanted and at the centre of the project and can be an example for young players. The Premier League is fantastic and there are great players. They expected the Koulibaly of Napoli, but I think my season was not so bad. I needed time and in one year I couldn’t prove what I wanted because of the coach’s and club’s choices. I am happy with what I learned about my limits, my family and my kids. My time had come and I had to make a decision. My team-mates sent me so many messages, they are all sorry, but I have to prepare for the Afcon. It’s the most important thing for me, Senegal want to win again, but it won’t be easy.”