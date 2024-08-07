I Hope Mbappe And I Can Do Great Things Together At Real Madrid – Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has come out to say that it will be brutal playing alongside Kylian Mbappe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hopes they can both do great things together at Real Madrid, and he expects the entire team to ensure Mbappe adapts as quickly as possible.

Vini added that Bellingham was able to adapt asap, so the Frenchman should be able to do the same.

His words, “It is going to be brutal, I hope we can do great things.

We have to take care of him and do everything possible so that he can adapt as quickly as possible. It is always difficult to join another club, but we already did it with Jude [Bellingham], who arrived last season and has shone. Hopefully we can repeat it with Kylian [Mbappe].”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.