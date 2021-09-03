I Hope My New Signings Can Gel Quickly – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he is very happy with the club’s transfer business this summer. He recently revealed this while hailing the £16 million ($22m) signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

According to him, the fact is that it was a very complicated market and he hopes the changes he is effecting at the club will yield positive results.

Arteta added that he signed players with different experiences in several countries and he hopes they can all gel together in time.

His words, “It was a really complicated market. We had a lot of things to do, I think we had 16 or 17 transactions in total, which is a lot.”

“Yes, different experiences, some had experience in the league, so abroad, and some have been coached in other ways, but they are players we have followed for a long time that we knew could fit in the model we are trying to implement at the club. So we are pleased.”

“Again, it is 16/17 changes to the squad – it is a lot. You have to blend them all together, some of them haven’t even trained with us yet because they have still to come in the next week or so.”

“As quick as possible. We have a good group, they will help them to adapt as quick as possible and get them to work with us and see when we can integrate all together.”

On Tomi, “Again, we followed him for a while. We needed a full back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre back, can play in a back three, Tomi has this capacity?”

“He is 22 years old but he has some really good experience in Serie A and at international level and with the qualities we are looking for.”