I Hope Pulisic’s Recovery Will Be Quicker Than 2 Months – Potter

There is no chance of Christian Pulisic leaving the club in January, Graham Potter has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there was no consideration to sell the American this month even before his injury, so there is no chance now that he is out injured for months.

Pulisic added that he remains optimistic that Pulisic can come back quicker than the two months he is set to miss.

His words, “No chance. There was never even consideration anyway but he’s a couple of months out.”

“Yeah, he’s disappointed. But he’s optimistic he can come back quicker than the two months. He’s in that phase where he’s trying to keep his fingers crossed and hoping his rehab goes well.”