    Login
    Subscribe

    I Hope Pulisic’s Recovery Will Be Quicker Than 2 Months – Potter

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    There is no chance of Christian Pulisic leaving the club in January, Graham Potter has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Christian Pulisic
    Christian Pulisic

    According to him, there was no consideration to sell the American this month even before his injury, so there is no chance now that he is out injured for months.

    Pulisic added that he remains optimistic that Pulisic can come back quicker than the two months he is set to miss.

    His words, “No chance. There was never even consideration anyway but he’s a couple of months out.”

    “Yeah, he’s disappointed. But he’s optimistic he can come back quicker than the two months. He’s in that phase where he’s trying to keep his fingers crossed and hoping his rehab goes well.”

    See also  Mourinho taunts Arsenal after fiery draw

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply