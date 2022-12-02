I Hope Ten Hag Gets A New Centre-Forward In January – Scholes

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has come out to reveal who he believes should replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Christopher Nkunku and Cody Gakpo should be candidates to replace the Portuguese legend at the club because they have what it takes to fire MUFC high up the table.

Scholes added that January can be a tough window to do business, but he hopes Ten Hag gets a new centre-forward.

His words, “I think there’s a couple of forwards they might look at. The kid at RB Leipzig that’s been linked with Chelsea, Nkunku. Centre forward is obviously the big position that needs filling. We have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who can both play there, but I think Marcus prefers being out wide and Anthony’s injury record isn’t great. January might be too soon (to replace Ronaldo), they’re probably looking at next summer now, but I do think there are players out there.”

“The lad at PSV, Gakpo, is doing well for the Netherlands at the World Cup and I think Ten Hag has been interested in him before. There are players out there for sure. January can be a tough window to do business but I hope we can do something and bring in a new centre-forward.{