I Hope To Win The World Cup With Senegal – Koulibaly

Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that he doesn’t regret pledging his international allegiance to Senegal. He recently revealed that he loves his decision even after France won the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

According to him, he chose Senegal ahead of France with the help of his parents and his friends, plus he always feels at home while playing for the African nation.

Koulibaly added that he is happy that France won the World Cup in 2018 and he hopes to achieve such with Senegal in the nearest future.

His words, “It’s a choice I’ve been thinking about for a whole year, whether to play with Senegal or France.”

“Then with the help of my parents, my friends the decision came almost natural.”

“When I’m with the other players I feel at home. I have never regretted it, not even in 2018 when France won the World Cup. Maybe if I had been there the cup would not have arrived, I believe in people’s destiny.”

“They deserved it and I am very happy for France but I hope that one day I will raise it with Senegal.”

“Why are we the Lions of Teranga? Teranga is the land of welcome, everyone must feel at home. When a guest comes we want him to feel at home.”

“I was lucky enough to bring two Neapolitan friends to Senegal and when they arrived there they were surprised because they said ‘Look, they treat you better than they do with their families’.”

“I told them that is the Teranga spirit, you have to feel like you are in your family, in your home. to say that our mission is accomplished.”