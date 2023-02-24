I Hope Vinicius Junior Can Maintain His Current Level – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to hail Vinicius Junior as the most decisive player in the world following his brace in Real Madrid’s 5-2 win over Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is no footballer like Vinicius right now because he does not stop dribbling, shooting or passing throughout the game, no matter how long and tiring it gets.

Ancelotti added that he can only hope Vini maintains his current level because he has been outstanding this season.

His words, “Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world. There is no other player like him right now. He doesn’t stop dribbling, shooting. I hope he can maintain this level. Winning like this isn’t easy, above all because of how the match began. We never lost confidence and little by little we won control of the ball. We were efficient up front and Vinicius produced an incredible performance.”

“This is only the first part of a knockout tie. It’s gone our way, but we’ll need to imagine that in the second leg we’ll have to suffer and work hard. Liverpool is a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I’d say that, unfortunately, this tie isn’t finished. No way.”