I Kept Waking Up To Sounds Of Explosions In Turkey – Manor Solomon

Fulham forward, Manor Solomon has come out to say that he had to flee from Turkey because he kept waking up to sounds of explosions and sirens. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it felt like he was in a movie at some point when everyone started panicking, so he had to get away before the war got worse.

Solomon added that he eventually managed to cross the border with the help of Israeli diplomats, and he was very lucky to escape.

His words, “I woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens,”

“It was like being in the middle of a movie.”

“Everyone was panicking because the war had started and didn’t know what to do,”

“I knew I had to get away because it was going to get worse.”

“I was running out of food and water. There was nothing to buy,”

“I managed to cross the border with the help of Israeli diplomats. If they hadn’t come I don’t know what would have happened to me.”