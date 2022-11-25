I Knew Darwin Nunez Will Play For A Big Club – Suarez

Ex-Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has come out to say that he is helping Darwin Nunez to learn from the mistakes that he made during a productive spell at Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he always knew Darwin Nunez will end up at a big club sometime in his career, so he expects him to score many goals and clinch several trophies with the Reds.

Suarez added that he speaks to the Uruguayan regularly because he has to help him grow.

His words, “Nunez is now playing for Liverpool like I knew he would. He has exploded and I am sure there will be many goals and trophies for him there. I speak with him regularly. I want him to help him, for him to learn from my mistakes.”