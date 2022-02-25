I Knew Pepe Would Change The Game Vs Wolves – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hail Nicolas Pepe’s impact when he came on vs Wolves. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knew the Ivorian would come on to do something special for the team, and he did just that with the few minutes that he got.

Arteta added that Pepe has been playing differently in recent weeks and he is more convincing in training.

His words, “I told you last week, I see a different Nico. I don’t know, it’s his energy, his happiness, his all-around play, how he’s training, I was convinced that he could come in and do something for the team.”

“He’s on the right path and when you’re able to do that and contribute to the team, you’re going to get more minutes.”

“The more minutes you have, you need to make the most out of them in training every single day and show what you can do. He has the ability to do it, that’s for sure.”

“Since he has come back, I have seen a different Nico.”

“I don’t know what it is, probably he has realised the importance of the end of the season for him.”

“His attitude, his smile, the way he is communicating with everybody, his energy. The way he has trained. His efficiency in training. His application.”

“His energy has changed. I think he felt important again. Probably he felt like a proper football player that can win tournaments and felt ‘ok, this is me now’”