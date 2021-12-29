I Know How Aubameyang Must Be Feeling Right Now – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to come back a better player from his recent troubles with the team. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the former Borussia Dortmund striker has enough experience to cope with the situation and come back better than before.

Xhaka added that he has been in the exact situation before so he knows exactly how Aubameyang feels.

His words, “I have been in this situation and I know how he is feeling.”

“Mine is a different story, with different problems to Auba.”

“Sometimes, maybe, this is not a step back but is a step forward. I think Auba is strong enough and has enough experience to be back and to be better than before.”

“I believe everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t have to be something to bring you down. You have to think positively and believe you can turn it around. I believe he can.”

“I had some very, very dark days and nights. Everyone can run away. That’s so simple; you open the door and walk out. But I was never that type of person.”

“I knew I was the right person for this football club. I want to give them something. I will do everything for this football club to win games and with a lot of passion.”

“At the moment Laca is our captain and I am more than happy for him. He is a very important person for us on and off the pitch. He is a lovely boy.”

“He has a lot of respect from other players and a lot of experience over the years. I believe you need a player like this: He is always here. He is never too late. A lot of discipline. He is a funny guy.”

“He is very open and you can speak with him whenever you want. I believe at the moment he is the right person to be our captain.”