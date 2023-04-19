My Girlfriend And I Await Our Child’s Arrival – Neymar

PSG forward, Neymar and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi have come out to announce that they are expecting their first child together. They recently shared a joint post via their respective Instagram accounts, and fans have been reacting.

See photos,

Their caption read, “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.”

“You’re going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!”

“Come soon child, we are waiting for you!”

“Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart” – Jeremiah 1:5.”

WOW.