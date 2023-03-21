I Left PSG Because I Wasn’t Respected Enough – Buffon

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has come out to admit that leaving the club was the biggest mistake of his career. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his experience in Paris was the best of his life, but he simply had to leave because the club benched him for Areola in a UEFA Champions League game.

Buffon added that him leaving Paris was down to him not feeling respected enough at the club.

His words, “My experience in Paris was the best of my life. I must say that leaving was probably the biggest mistake of my career. Why? They told me, ‘Gigi, we are very happy, but you will not start as a starter in the Champions League. Areola will play.'”

“I stopped and said to myself, this is not right. I was talking about a matter of respect, you can’t come for Buffon in March and say you don’t play next year. What the f*ck game is this? This is not sport.”

“I felt at the center of the world. Within two months I spoke French, I talked to people on the street. Beyond a professional of the highest level, I felt like a man satisfied, it was the most beautiful experience. Even today my children ask me why we left Paris.”