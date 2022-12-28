I Like The Freedom Potter Gives Me In The Opponent’s Box – Havertz

Chelsea forward, Kai Havertz has come out to say that Graham Potter gives him freedom and confidence as a player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his manager allows him the freedom to do whatever he likes on the pitch and this makes him deliver in front of goal.

Havertz added that he likes to be totally free in the box because it lets him express himself better.

His words, “[Potter] gives me the freedom to do whatever I feel comfortable on the pitch. I like to play free and to be in the box. He gives me a lot of confidence.”