I Listened To Burna Boy And Rema In 2022 – Barack Obama

Ex US president, Barack Obama has added three songs from Nigerian artistes – Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr to his favourite music of 2022. He recently listed 25 of his favourite songs for the year and Burna Boy’s Last Last, Ayra’s Rush and Rema’s Calm Down made the list from Nigeria.

His words, “I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.”

“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

