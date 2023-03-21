I Look Forward To Marrying A Very Rich Man – Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Popular media personality, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has come out to reveal her innate desire to become a rich housewife. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has been constantly having a huge desire to marry a wealthy man so she can become a rich housewife, and she looks forward to her dream coming true.

Her words, “EVERYYYYDAYYY I FALL MORE & MORE IN LOVE WITH THE IDEA OF BECOMING A HOUSEWIFE. A RICH HOUSEWIFE. HEAVY ON THE RICH.”

