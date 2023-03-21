    Login
    Subscribe

    I Look Forward To Marrying A Very Rich Man – Dorcas Shola-Fapson

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular media personality, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has come out to reveal her innate desire to become a rich housewife. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Dorcas Shola Fapson
    Dorcas Shola Fapson

    According to her, she has been constantly having a huge desire to marry a wealthy man so she can become a rich housewife, and she looks forward to her dream coming true.

    Her words, “EVERYYYYDAYYY I FALL MORE & MORE IN LOVE WITH THE IDEA OF BECOMING A HOUSEWIFE. A RICH HOUSEWIFE. HEAVY ON THE RICH.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply