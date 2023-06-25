I Love Havertz’s Versatility – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hail versatile German forward, Kai Havertz. He recently had his say as the Gunners close in on a £65m (€75.5m/$82.6m) deal for the Chelsea star, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Havertz has shown the world his talent after winning a Champions League years back, and he loves the fact that the forward can be a valuable versatile option for the Gunners.

Arteta added that talent has a price, and Arsenal will keep going for young players with experience.

His words, “Kai has already shown a lot, including winning a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old. Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience.”

“There were three or four injuries to important players and from there, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it didn’t help us. And then our rival was the best team in the world; the best squad in the world; the best coach in the world… We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion.”