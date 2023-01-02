I Love My Nigerian Fans Even If They Speak Ill Of Me – Burna Boy

Nigerian fans had to wait hours to watch Burna Boy perform at a Lagos concert, and when he arrived, he was far from apologetic for keeping them waiting. When Burna finally got on stage, Burna Boy told fans that he would have gone home but singer, Seyi Vibez begged him to stay.

According to him, fans should be reminded of all the negative things said about him, and he definitely would have refused to perform in Lagos if not for the love he has for them.

His words, “I no go even lie for you, If no be Seyi Vibez I for don dey go house. I dey here with una after una don talk say I kill person for Cubana. After una don talk say my mama dance for Milan. After una…. no wahala.”

“I still love you, na why I dey here. So if you no love me, na God go punish you.”

WOW.