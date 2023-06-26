I Love Wunmi To The Moon And Back – Tunde Obe

Popular singers, Wunmi and Tunde Obe are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today. The couple recently celebrated their union on Twitter, and fans have been reacting.

According to Tunde, he can still recall Wunmi telling him they will love each other and grow old together when they got married many years ago.

Tunde added that he loves his woman to the moon and back, and she should keep managing him in their marriage.

His words, “When we got married on the 26th of June 1998, you looked into my eyes lovingly & said, “Emi ni ma lo e gbo”… Well, here we are.. Mo ti gbo, oh!.. Please continue to manage me like that.. I love you to the moon & back, sweetheart.#Happy25thWeddingAnniversary #TWOplus”

WOW.