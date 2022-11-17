I Want Argentina To Win The World Cup – Pochettino

Ex-PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has come out to say that Lionel Messi needs to lead Argentina to the 2022 World Cup to confirm his standing as an all-time great. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Maradona clearly confirmed his own status with the World Cup trophy, so Messi will have to do the same because the tournament is the maximum expression of football.

Poch added that he is from Argentina, so he wants his country to win the World Cup in Qatar.

His words, “Yes it matters, because the World Cup is different. Like Maradona or Pele, you need to confirm with the trophy, which is the maximum expression of football. When you lift the trophy, it’s like, ‘OK, he is the best in the world’. It is the only thing missing for Messi, to lift the World Cup, and I hope in Qatar that it happens. Because I am argentino, and of course my desire is for Argentina to win the World Cup. And to confirm Messi is one of the best, in the same place as Maradona and Pele.”

“Maradona could play today and Messi could play in the past also. Like Pele or [Alfredo] Di Stefano or [Johan] Cruyff, these type of players, they will adapt, because they are so, so, so clever. They can adapt to every single period of time.”