I Made A Lot Of Mistakes As A Young Player – Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to open up on the stress he experienced during the early portion of his career. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would sometimes drive home to binge drink alone for days while battling demons early in his career after he exploded onto the scene at Everton before earning a big-money transfer to Manchester United at age 18.

Rooney added that he definitely made a lot of mistakes when he was younger and locking himself away made him forget his issues.

His words, “I had made a lot of mistakes when I was younger, some in the press and some not in the press, whether that’s fighting or whatever.”

“For me to deal with that, deal with stuff that was in the newspapers, deal with the manager at the time, deal with family at the time, was very difficult.”

“In my early years at Manchester United, probably until we had my first son, Kai, I locked myself away really. I never went out.”

“There were times you’d get a couple of days off from football and I would actually lock myself away and just drink, to try to take all that away from my mind.”

“Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge.”

“I was always angry and aggressive when I was growing up. That was obvious when I came into football. It was obvious I had some issues which I had to try and deal with and now, thankfully, I have got them all under control,”

“My relationship with drink now is fine. No problems. I still have a drink now and again. Not like I used to. Not like when I was playing. It’s well in control.”