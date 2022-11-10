I Made It To The World Cup Because Of Arsenal’s Start To The Season – Saliba

Arsenal defender, William Saliba has come out to say that he dreams of following in the line of Arsenal legends who have won the World Cup with France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants to be the next Frechman who wins the prestigious tournament after legends like Pires, Vieira and Henry, who also played for Arsenal football club.

Saliba added that he definitely made the World Cup list because of his good start to the season with Arsenal.

His words, “I want to be the next Frenchmen to do that, like [Robert] Pires or Vieira or Henry. I am so happy and grateful to be in this squad. I wanted to be in it, but in France we have a lot of good defenders. If I am in the squad it’s because I had a good start to the season with Arsenal.”

On making the list. “Some people told me just one hour before, but I waited for the coach [to say I was in the squad]. When he (Deschamps) spoke on the TV we were in the warm-up. So when I came back I watched it a little bit on my phone and I saw my name. I was so happy.”