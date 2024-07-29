I Married The Love Of My Life At The Right Time – Segun Obe

Popular Gospel artiste, Segun Obe has married his Ghanaian sweetheart, Nita. He recently shared the good news via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he married the love of his life in the city of Accra, and God made it happen at the right time.

He added that God is never too early or too late, He is always right on time.

His words, “Not a word failed of ANY GOOD THING which the Lord has spoken to the house of Israel.All came to pass (Joshua 21:45)

….and so, exactly a week ago, I got hitched with the love of my life @nita_segunobe in the city of Accra in Ghana.

God is never too early, or too late…He is ALWAYS right on time.

To God be the glory #amen

#SegzNita24”