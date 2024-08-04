I Must Increase My Goals And Assists For Liverpool Next Season – Curtis Jones

Liverpool midfielder, Curtis Jones has come out to say that he is ready for the upcoming 2024/25 season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees himself as a midfielder who can play deep, play high and score important goals, but he knows he has some improving to do to increase his goals and assist stats next season.

Jones added that football is all about statistics nowadays, so he must step up his game in that regard.

His words, “That’s what he is great at and he reads the game as well. I just had an eye on the goal and I know Mo likes to get assists as well, he is fantastic at getting his head up and he put it on a plate for me. That’s part of my game [scoring goals] I feel I can improve and get in the box more; I can score more goals. I can play deep and I can also play high. Football now has changed as it’s all about stats with goals and assists. I’ve got to try to improve my game and I think a big part of that is scoring goals, assist more and be involved as much as I can.

We’ve got lads who have come in on the scene and made themselves a name by scoring goals. I think it’s an important part of the game. And if you can keep yourself in the game by scoring goals and the manager sees you as a guy who can do that and can affect the game then you keep your shirt, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.

I try to improve all the time. I feel I’m in a good place. I’ve had a little bit of an ankle and a knee issue and that is why I came off early in the Real Betis game. But in terms of [fitness] I could have played the whole game then yes, but I got a whack on my back and the head coach just said to me, ‘We’ve took you off more as a precaution and we don’t need to risk anything.’ If you are saying, ‘Am I fit?’ [then] 100 per cent I am ready for the start of the season.”

