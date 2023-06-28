I Never Assaulted Gabriela Cavallin – Antony

Manchester United winger, Antony has come out to claim that he has been falsely accused of domestic violence by his former partner, Gabriela Cavallin. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has already submitted his statement at the police station and investigation is currently ongoing, but he can guarantee his fans that he was falsely accused of assault.

Antony added that he remained silent until this moment so that nothing will interfere with the investigation process.

His words, “After submitting my statement at the police station where investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault.”

“I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.”

“After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”