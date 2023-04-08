I Never Compare Myself To Other Creators – Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to say that he does not compare himself to Cesc Fabregas. This is coming after he entered the Premier League record books with his 100th assist, doing so faster than previous record-holder Cesc Fabregas.

According to him, he saw the record-breaking moment online after the game, but he does not concern himself with that, as he just wants to create chances for his teammates.

De Bruyne added that he is known for his creativity, and he will never compare himself to others.

His words, “I saw it before the game. A lot of people were talking about it online,”

“It is something you can’t really miss. I just tried to create as much as possible. I could have had two or three more. If they score I get the assist. Of course I am proud. I am known for my creativity, there aren’t many football players who have been there. Half of the side is mine and half of the side is the other. It is a proud moment but I have to go on.”

“I don’t compare. Cesc is an unbelievable footballer player. I don’t compare myself to others. I just try and do the best I can do. People will talk about quicker. Everything is different, you play different positions and teams. We score a lot of goals!”