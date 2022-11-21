I Never Expected My Re-Recorded Albums To Mean Anything To My Fans – Taylor Swift

Popular singer, Taylor Swift has made history at the American Music Awards. She becomes the first artist to earn 40 wins at the 50th annual show, and fans have been reacting.

The “Anti-Hero” singer took home six awards from six nominations, including favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album, and favorite female country artist.

Taylor added that she never expected or assumed that her re-recorded albums would mean anything to fans.

Her words, “You, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me. So I found the more music I made and the more music I put out, the happier I was.”

“I have the fans to thank essentially for my happiness, and I love you more than I can say.”