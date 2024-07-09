I Never Played Tennis For Money – Serena Williams

Retired Tennis player, Serena Williams has come out to say that she never played the sport for money. She recently had her say while appearing on the latest episode of Hot Ones, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was a Tennis player solely because she loved the sport, and her sole aim of playing was always to win.

Serena added that she did not even try to play to be the best, she just never wanted to lose.

Her words, “I never played for money. I played ’cause I loved the sport … I don’t even know if I wanted to play to be the best, I wanted to win.

So my tax guy, he would be like, ‘You didn’t get your money?’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t get that one in Zurich,’ ‘Oh, I forget that one in Moscow,’ … I was just playing to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t thinking. I was just so angry, that I wanted to find a way to get better and win the next time.”

I never really spent a lot of money. I went through the drive-thru … and the guy was like, ‘Uh, I think you need to come inside for this,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’

