I Never Said Real Madrid Wouldn’t Feature In Club World Cup Tournament – Ancelotti

Real Madrid have come out to clarify their position on the new 32-team Club World Cup. This is coming after comments from Carlo Ancelotti expressing doubt over their participation, and fans have been reacting.

Ancelotti said, “FIFA can forget it. The club and the footballers won’t participate in that tournament. One Real Madrid game is worth €20 million (£17m/$22m), and FIFA wants to give us that sum for the entire tournament. No way. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

However, Real Madrid recently announced this via a press statement, “Real Madrid CF announces that at no time has its participation in the new Club World Cup to be organised by FIFA in the upcoming 2024/2025 season been questioned. Therefore, our club will compete, as planned, in this official competition that we face with pride and with the utmost enthusiasm to make our millions of fans around the world dream again with a new title.”

Ancelotti added, “In my interview with Il Giornale, my words about the FIFA Club World Cup were not interpreted in the way I intended. Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid.”

WOW.

