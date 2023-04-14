I Never Surgery-Shamed Nengi, I Didn’t Even Know What BBL Looked Like – Lucy

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Lucy has come out to react after she was heavily criticized online over alleged Brazilian Butt Lift surgery. She was recently dragged through filth for blasting Nengi for doing such and then going ahead to do the same thing, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she had never seen what a surgery body looked like before going into the Big Brother house, so there was no way she would have plastic-shamed Nengi.

Lucy added that she cannot convince people on what to believe, but she can continue to tell her truth.

Her words, “There is a matter I would love to address but it would just open a Pandora box. I had never in my life seen what a surgery body was like in my entire existence before going into the house.”

“I heard lipo for the first time when Ka3na talked about it. I still don’t understand the process till this year when my friend got it done. I can’t convince you on what to believe. I can only tell my truth. There’s no way I could have said Nengi’s body was fake. I never even saw what a surgery body looked like then.”

WOW.

