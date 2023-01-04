I Never Used To Be Confident In My Body – Maria Okan

Popular OAP, Maria Okan has jumped on Instagram to show off her curves. She recently flaunted her body on her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, this is the first time she is actually confident enough to wear a bikini in public because she has always been shy to do it.
Her words, “Shyness and lack of body confidence always stopped me.”
WOW.
