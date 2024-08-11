I Never Wanted A Biden Vs Trump Debate – Nancy Pelosi

Former US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi has come out to say that she still has not spoken to Joe Biden since he decided to step down from running for president. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, it is not unusual that she has not spoken to the president since his decision to step down from the race, and Biden knows that she only has love for him.

Nancy added that she never wanted Biden to engage in any debate with Trump, but Joe said he was up for it.

Her words, “No, Biden and I haven’t talked, but that isn’t unusual. He knows I love him.”

On the debate, “I thought we were going to see Joe Biden from the State of the Union.

I never wanted him to debate what’s his name because it’s always a joke. It’s not a funny joke, but it’s a joke. And he said, ‘No, I’m looking forward to it,’ you know, and so he was confident about that.

You know why you’re here. You know what you care about, you know how you want to get things done. You want to show people what’s in your heart. You don’t have to memorize anything. You don’t have to have days of prepping. So when I saw – I thought, in my view, over-prepped. Not, not a good idea.”

On the decision to step down, “He made a decision. His legacy is a great legacy. It’s a legacy we share because our members created some of that, voted for it, but it’s – Joe Biden was the inspiration and a strategic leader of all of this, and he deserves credit for that as well as for many other things in his career before that.

At some point, I will come to terms with my, to peace, with my own role in this.

I think that part of all of our goals in this was to preserve his legacy, a fabulous legacy, that would go right down the drain if Bozo got elected to the White House.”

