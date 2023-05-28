I Once Argued With Ronaldo On Who Take A Freekick – Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen has come out to say that he annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season during a free-kick taker debate at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he once took a bad freekick that Ronaldo was not happy with, especially because the Portuguese international was not allowed to take it instead.

Eriksen added that club now has 3 different takers in the team, but it all depends on where the kick will be taken from on the pitch.

His words, “Even now at the club we have multiple takers who, if he’s had a good day, he’s going to have it.”

“I did take one [instead of Ronaldo], I think, but he wasn’t too happy with that! But then with the three we have now, it’s where we are on the pitch, how people are feeling, so it’s like ‘you had the last one, I’ll have the next one’.”

On Casemiro, “I think from day one we connected really quick. We have three different players but three guys who are not scared of taking the ball and trying to create something.”