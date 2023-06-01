I Once Supported A Woman For Cheating On Her Husband – Nedu

Popular media personality, Nedu has come out to recount how he once supported a newly married woman’s decision to cheat on her husband. He recently had his say while speaking during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the woman had opened up to him about being unfaithful in her marriage, and this led her to do the same thing back to him.

Nedu added that when the woman revealed why she was cheating on her husband, rather than castigating her, he understood her situation and supported her.

His words, “Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’. Find out if he likes it from the other side, On my radio show, one woman don talk say, ‘I dey cheat on her husband’, not once not twice”

“Why? Oga Nedu, if na you, you go comot? I say why? She say him prick no dey gree rise. The one wey talk this thing, the sad part wey…..”

“My brother, I support her. I’m sorry, men, don’t be angry but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter o.”

WOW.