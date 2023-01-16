Amrabat Won’t Be Leaving Fiorentina – Joe Barone

Suitors of Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat should know that he is not for sale, Viola CEO, Joe Barone has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool, Tottenham and any other suitors of the Moroccan should look elsewhere because the player is not on the market at all.

He added that the president of the club already concluded that Amrabat won’t be leaving, and it’ll stay that way.

His words, “I can now confirm that Sofyan Amrabat and Nico Gonzalez are not for sale. The president, Commisso, already said that. I can confirm the same for both Gonzalez and Amrabat.”