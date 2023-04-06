    Login
    I Pay Sting $5,000 Per Day For Sampling His Song Without Permission – Diddy

    Popular rapper, Diddy has come out to say that he pays British hitmaker, Sting a lump sum of money every day due to not clearing a sample. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he actually pays $5,000 a day in royalties for sampling the rocker’s iconic 1983 single, “Every Breath You Take,” on his own 1997 single, “I’ll Be Missing You.”

    Diddy simply retweeted a clip from Sting’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, where the musician was asked if it is true that he receives $2,000 a day from Diddy for the sample.

    He responded, “Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting.”

    WOW.

