I Pay Sting $5,000 Per Day For Sampling His Song Without Permission – Diddy

Popular rapper, Diddy has come out to say that he pays British hitmaker, Sting a lump sum of money every day due to not clearing a sample. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he actually pays $5,000 a day in royalties for sampling the rocker’s iconic 1983 single, “Every Breath You Take,” on his own 1997 single, “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Diddy simply retweeted a clip from Sting’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, where the musician was asked if it is true that he receives $2,000 a day from Diddy for the sample.

He responded, “Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting.”

WOW.