I Played Maguire Vs Leicester City Because He Influences Our Play – Ole

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out to defend his decision to start Harry Maguire vs Leicester City. He recently revealed that his captain definitely looked ready to play again and he was in good condition.

According to him, Maguire worked really hard on rehab with physios and he appeared fit to feature against his old club before the clash.

Ole added that he simply wanted to reintroduce Harry as soon as possible because he is a very influential player for his team.

His words, “It was my decision to play Harry, he’s worked really hard on rehab with physios and he looked ready didn’t feel any after-effects.”

“He’s a massive player for us, the captain, the leader, we wanted bring him back as soon as we can because he’s been so influential in our play.”

“He got better and better throughout the game, on the ball, the game was ebbing and flowing. When you concede two goals from set-plays, 10 seconds after you’ve scored, the focus and concentration, we all need to do better, have to do better.”

“Every game in the Premier League and Champions League, they’re big games, all of them. Leicester is just as big a game as Atalanta. We’ve got to dust ourselves off and make sure we come in again and look [ourselves] in the mirror, that’s the nature of football, you’ve got to respond to setbacks.”

“We’ve had a long period over the international break, it was a long time, I’m rambling on. We prepped well for this game.”

On Ronaldo, “He is a top player and he scores goals,”

“Today we haven’t created enough for him or the others. He has come in and been very positive.”