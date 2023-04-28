I Prefer Manchester City Controlling The EPL Title Race – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to admit that the Premier League title is now in his team’s hands. This is coming after the dominant 4-1 win over Arsenal, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Arsenal are still top of the table having played more games, he prefers the fact that it is now in Manchester City’s hands.

Pep added that if Arsenal had beaten his boys, then the Gunners would have decided how the EPL will end.

His words, “It was an important game, not decisive but important. We played very good. I know the opponent we played. They’re still top, I know it sounds naive what I’m saying but we are still behind. We are still there. Absolutely (I prefer) my position because now it’s in our hands.”

“I would love that these two games are six points but you have to win them, but I prefer it because it depends on us. Until today, I prefer the position in the Premier League of Arsenal because if Arsenal had beaten us it’s in their hands. But now it is in our hands.”