Manchester United’s new CEO, Omar Berrada has come out to write an encouraging letter to the club’s supporters. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a very big privilege to have been given the opportunity to lead a great club like MUFC into its next chapter, and his role of CEO at Manchester United is definitely a huge responsibility.

Omar added that he can only promise to do everything possible to deliver the biggest of titles across the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

His words, “It is my huge privilege to have been given the opportunity to lead this great club into its next chapter. Wherever you are in the world, people know Manchester United. The football, the history and the success, and most of all, our fans.

Taking the role of CEO at Manchester United is a huge responsibility. I can promise you that we will do everything we can to deliver the titles, trophies and culture expected of this club across our men’s, women’s and academy teams.

I also want you to know how seriously I take fan engagement. Fans are the lifeblood of any club. And that is particularly true at Manchester United. I look forward to working with MUST, the Fan Advisory Board, Fans’ Forum and all fan groups to ensure their views and feedback are heard at the club.

In terms of my immediate priorities, I will be focusing on the summer transfer windows alongside joining our men’s team’s tour to the US. I will also be spending time with our women’s team when they are back for pre-season and getting to know colleagues across the club.

I look forward to meeting with you to share more about my priorities and vision for Manchester United.”

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.