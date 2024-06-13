I Promise To Keep The Juventus Flag Flying High – Thiago Motta

Italian club, Juventus has come out to confirm that Thiago Motta will replace Massimiliano Allegri as their manager. His new contract will run until 2027, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is really pleased to be starting a new chapter at such a huge club like Juve, and he is grateful to the owners and management.

Motta added that he’ll do everything possible to keep the Juventus flag flying high next season.

Motta said, “I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

WOW.