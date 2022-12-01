I Remain A Leading Juventus Fan – Andrea Agnelli

Ex-Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli has spoken for the first time since he and the rest of the club’s board announced their resignation. He recently had his say via a press release, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Juventus is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it, and his decision to resign as president was a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann, CEO of the club’s holding company, Exor.

Andrea added that he remains a leading fan of the club and he wishes Juventus all the best in the future.

His words, “Juventus is greater than any man who will ever be able to lead it . (It was) a choice made in mutual agreement with John Elkann (CEO of the club’s holding company Exor).”

“I remain the leading fan and nothing changes for the team’s programs and objectives: they are up to the situation, they can win anything. I already said in 2019 that this is a system that needed to be regulated from within and that needs to be changed.”