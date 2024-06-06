I Respect The Fact That Neuer Is Germany’s Number 1 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has come out to admit to his unpleasant situation as Germany’s No.2 in Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely not nice to not play for your country despite being a top goalie, but the coach already made the decision, and he has to respect it.

Ter Stegen added that he does not have to agree with Naggelsmann‘s choice to respect his authority as Germany manager.

His words, “It’s not a pleasant situation. But the coach made the decision and I accept it, even if I don’t agree with him.”

On if he is considering retirement, “I told the national coach that one thing is the sporting aspect, the other is the human aspect. I want everyone to be able to rely on me. At the end of the day, you have a responsibility to the group. I will help wherever I can.

It has nothing to do with Manu, we have the same position. But on a personal level, it has nothing to do with him. I never wish anything to happen to him or for him to make a mistake. That’s not me.”

WOW.