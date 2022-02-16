I Respect Those Who Quit Bad Relationships Early – Steve Thompson

Sandra Iheuwa’s estranged husband, Steve Thompson has come out to drop a piece of advice on romantic relationships. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, people who have experienced bad relationships or marriages and safely withdrew from it are lucky, because it is better to be single than to be with the wrong person.

He added that some people actually die while trying to get out of a bad relationship, so it is a very serious issue.

His words, “A lot of people were so so emotional yesterday, truth is , you better stay single than be with a wrong person , you are enough for you !!!”

“If you ever experienced bad relationship or marriage and safely withdraw from it , you are Lucky!!!!”

“Some people didn’t /couldn’t make it out , they died while trying to try.”

Money can not buy Hapiness, stay safe.”

