    I See Growing Injustice, Poverty And Suffering In The Future Of The World – Pope

    The Pope has come out to warn that he has seen signs of an even darker time for humanity in years to come. He recently offered a harrowing vision of the future, and the world has been reacting.

    According to him, he has a dire vision for the world with omens of even greater destruction, desolation, growing injustice, famine, poverty and suffering.

    The pope then begged the Vatican congregation to get involved with each other without delay, plus go out to meet our brothers and sisters who have been forgotten and discarded.

