I See The Bigger Picture With Chelsea – Lavia

Chelsea midfielder, Romeo Lavia has come out to explain why he snubbed Liverpool in favour of the Blues. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the results do not show it at the moment, he sees the bigger picture with Chelsea and how much growth the club can achieve in the coming years.

Lavia added that the interest from Liverpool was definitely there, but he just wanted to play for the Blues.

His words, “You’ve never had my version.

It’s all about what you read in the media. I had to read a couple as well and sometimes you knew more than me, apparently. Listen, when I heard about Chelsea and it was from a long time ago before everything started, it was a no-brainer. Some stuff I was reading, I’m not going to say it was fake but my decision was Chelsea. The interest from Liverpool was there but, in my head, I wanted to play for Chelsea.

If you look at the teams, Chelsea is the one that is growing. Even though the results are not going like the other teams, you can see the bigger picture. When I saw a group of young and talented players that at their previous clubs had been the best players, it could only go well. Now I’m here, I realise it’s true.

We are building something amazing. Everyone at the club can feel it, not just the players. Manchester City and all the teams that have been successful, they needed years to do that. I’m not saying we need the same years but it is not going to take two weeks. The confidence is there and then it’s about not looking at the other teams, but focusing on ourselves.”

WOW.

